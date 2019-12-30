CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- One person was killed late Monday night in a single-vehicle automobile crash in Citronelle, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue.
According to the fire department, at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, fire and rescue crews responded to Lebaron Avenue and Rowe Street after receiving a report of a traffic accident with an overturned vehicle and ejection. Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue was dispatched for assistance.
Citronelle Fire & Rescue reports units arrived on scene to find a vehicle that left the roadway and overturned beside a nearby residence.
There was one fatality and one patient trapped in the vehicle, the fire department said in a Facebook post Monday morning.
Once the patient was extricated, Mobile County EMS transported the patient to a local hospital.
The Facebook post reads, in part: "Our thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends during this traumatic loss. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance which also includes Citronelle Police Department, Citronelle Police Dispatch Alabama State Troopers, Newman’s Ambulance Service, Mobile County EMS, & Mobile County Dispatch."
