MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- With a key to the city in hand and an escort fit for a king, King Felix made his way onto Royal Street to officially kickoff Lundi Gras in the Port City.

“I’m so glad that we’re back to Mardi Gras,” said a parade goer.

Thousands lined the parade route looking for their favorite throws

“The balls usually when they throw those those are fun,” said a parade goer.

“I like the cups, she likes the beads,” said another parade goer.

And some got a little creative to get the job done

“My wife designed the bucket, I designed this and it’s working great,” added another man.

For first-time parade-goers it was a chance to see what Mardi Gras in Mobile is all about.

“We love it. It’s great for the community and everyone seems to enjoy themselves so it’s been going great,” said a first-time parade goer.

And they already learned the most important rule

“Keep your eyes up at all times,” said another parade-goer.

With the first parade winding down. Parade-goers are ready to keep the party going tonight as we head towards the grand finale tomorrow