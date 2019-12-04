Christmas time and the holiday season are the times for giving.
Wednesday, the employees at Koby Subaru in Mobile spent time giving back.
They volunteered at "Feeding the Gulf Coast" re-packing and sorting food that's been donated.
It will be distributed to the needy this season.
It's part of a program by Subaru called "Share The Love."
Roger Koby, the owner of Koby Subaru, said, "It's important to us to give back to our community. I think this is an incredible organization."
Talking about the appearance, Koby said, "We've got a whole group. We've been out here twice today."
Cyndy Baggett, Vice President of Development and Marketing with "Feeding the Gulf Coast" said, "Our partnership with Koby Subaru is like so many others that we have in the community: it's invaluable. The support that we get from our volunteers and from our corporate partners, our donors, really helps sustain the work that we are doing. We could not do what we do in the community without the help of Koby Subaru and others."
Since Koby Subaru began its partnership with "Feeding the Gulf Coast" in 2014, its donated more than $78,000.
