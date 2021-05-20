MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The newly restored pieces of the Korean War Memorial at Battleship Memorial Park was installed Thursday afternoon after they were destroyed over a year ago.

The Coast Guard Memorial and the Korean War Map were finally being replaced after being severely damaged when driver fleeing from Spanish Fort Police crashed into it back in January of 2020.

It left one of the granite slabs turned and the other broken in half.

Police say the suspect drove off the payment, onto the grass then hit two of the monument's memorials.

Korean War veterans said they are just happy to finally have it replaced, "it makes me feel better, really really really" said Korean War veteran, Robert Rigsby.

"I'm real glad that I lasted, lived long enough to see it repaired and put back in place and supposed to be just like it was originally, they tell me", said Korean War veteran, Walter Ballard.

Battleship Memorial Park Director, Janet Cobb said it has taken ten months to get the monument restored, a lot longer than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic,

"Covid affected the company, their workers and their suppliers oversees that provide things like the bandsaws that are used to cut granite," said Janet Cobb.

The monument costing tens of thousands of dollars to fix, but money from insurance, fundraisers and the Battleship Foundation were able to be used to cover the costs for restoration.

As for the man who caused the damage? He is still on the loose.

The Mobile Police Department are continuing to investigate the case.

Battleship Memorial Park officials say they will be be doing a rededication of the newly installed memorials within the month.