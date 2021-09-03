Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Traffic down 1-10 this afternoon was bumper to bumper with thousands of people headed to the beach, and Mobile was also attracting a large crowd.

Dennis Bohn is from Hernando, Mississippi, and his holiday plans were rerouted to Mobile.

"We intended to go out on Carnival for a cruise down to Cozumel, but that got cancelled 3 weeks ago," he said. "We had reservations to do other things here, so we decided to come on down."

Even with the change, he said there's still plenty to do.

"We're going to visit the battleship," he said. "I'm a pilot, so I have to see the air museum. Then, we're going to Pensacola to see their navy museum."

Another out-of-towner from New York said his weekend plans haven't been affected by COVID-19, but he's still staying careful.

"I think that's the important part, be around people you trust and don't go out and do things that are crazy," said Hilton Hollis. "Wear masks and protect yourself. I think that's what it's all about."

Bohn said his wife is a nurse and worked hard through the pandemic. He's ready to relax and unwind with her this Labor Day weekend.

"Just taking time off," said Bohn. "She's battled with COVID, and she needs a break."