The management company for Ladd-Peebles Stadium issued a statement Thursday morning following this week's announcement by the Senior Bowl that the annual game is moving to the University of South Alabama's campus and new football stadium.
Joseph Mishkin, president of The Mishkin Group, wrote the following:
In the transition from the location of its current home of Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the University of South Alabama campus, the Ladd Management and Board of Directors want the community to know that we seek the best for this fine sporting event.
We have been committed to making Ladd-Peebles Stadium an outstanding venue for sporting events through the years; and the Senior Bowl has been a significant part of this rich history.
All of us at Ladd will miss this exciting annual football experience, but we look forward to the success of the Senior Bowl in its new location. We hope this decision will allow Mobile to keep this national event for many years to come.
Ladd Peebles-Stadium will continue to serve the community as we grow and change to accommodate Mobile’s sports and entertainment needs.
