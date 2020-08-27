MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Ladd-Peebles Stadium said umbrellas will be allowed at area high school football games played at the facility.
While umbrellas have been forbidden at most stadiums across the country for the past several years, Stadium Manager Victor Knight said in this age of social distancing he doesn’t see a problem with allowing them.
“That has been the policy in the past but now people are spread apart so it will be okay,” Knight said. "The problem with the umbrella is the water would run down onto the person sitting behind the umbrella but if you’re spaced out, it shouldn’t be an issue.”
Knight said he doesn’t feel that any fan’s view should be obstructed with the social distancing guidelines in place.
Davidson High School is scheduled to face Daphne at Ladd tonight, Thursday, August 27, followed by Williamson and Faith Academy the following night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.