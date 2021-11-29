MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A mass shooting that wounded five people involved two groups of people in rival gangs and simmering bad blood, a police investigator testified Monday.

After hearing evidence, Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty found prosecutors had offered enough evidence to send attempted murder charges against Jai Montrell Scott and a teenage defendant to a grand jury.

Detective John Scroggins testified that the two defendants and co-defendant Hezekiah Belfon, along with four of the victims, are members of rival gangs.

“They don’t particularly hide it,” he testified. “It’s all over their social media.”

While it is unclear what exactly sparked the shooting at the game between Vigor and Williamson high schools on Oct. 15, Scroggins testified that one of the victims, Jakobe Morgan, had been beaten unconscious outside the stadium at a high school football game two weeks earlier. The detective said one of the other victims told police that Scott was in some way involved in that altercation.

Scroggins testified that Morgan was uncooperative and belligerent when he awakened and that police identified him at that time only because his girlfriend asked them to track down his brother.

Just before the shooting, according to the testimony, Scott and Morgan can been seen on stadium surveillance video talking and gesturing at each other. Scroggins said Morgan was above Scott on the ramp, about 20 to 25 feet away. They do not actually appear in the same frame, but the detective testified that investigators were able to determine they were communicating with each other by matching up time codes on two different surveillance cameras.

Not long after that, Scroggins testified, a group of as many as 20 people started charging down the ramp toward Scott and the other two defendants. At that point, the investigator testified, Belfon pulled out a gun and started shooting. He said two muzzle flashes can been seen in the surveillance video.

A total of five people suffered gunshot wounds, including two whose injuries were severe. Scroggins testified that one of the bullets went through a victim and struck another victim in the leg.

Scoggins also testified that investigators have matched the four shell casings to a 9mm Glock pistol that police in Troy found in the car of Troy University football player Reginald Todd. Law enforcement authorities allege that Todd helped hide Belfon after the shooting.

Lawyers for the two defendants in court Monday urged the judge to throw out the charges, arguing that the prosecution had not met its burden of demonstrating probable cause that their clients even knew that Belon intended to kill anyone, much less aided him.

“Obviously, Mr. Scott, my client, did not have a gun,” attorney Dennis Knizley told reporters after the hearing. “At best, he turned around and spoke with someone that was shouting at him and he turned to walk away from the stadium and another person shot the four people. That’s it. There’s nothing more.”

Art Powell, who heads the Mobile County Public Defender’s Office and represents the teenage defendant, made similar arguments about his client.

“I understand the court’s ruling in this matter,” he said outside the courtroom. “Nevertheless, my client was simply present. He didn’t shoot anybody. He didn’t pull a gun on anybody.”

Scroggins testified that a witness provided investigators with a description of the car that the three defendants were riding in after the shooting and a partial license plate number. He said the witness took notice of the trio because they were parked near her car.

“They were moving with purpose toward the vehicle. … Everyone else, basically, was frozen in place because of the gunshots,” he said.

The woman’s help allowed investigators to trace the car to its owner, Scott’s mother, Scroggins said.

Scoggins said surveillance video shows the trio arriving, leaving after the start of the third quarter and then returning about 15 minutes later – just before the shooting. He testified that the teenage defendant initially told investigators that he did not know Belfon and got a ride to the game from Scott because hie girlfriend was in the homecoming court.

After police reviewed the surveillance video and then questioned the defendant again, he acknowledged that he did know Belfon – by his street name, “Chop” – according to the testimony.

Scroggins testified that the teenage defendant acknowledged the he brought a gun into the stadium and that he helped police locate it. The detective testified that he is not aware of any evidence that the teenager brandished it inside the stadium.

Scott told investigators that he did not know Belfon planned to shoot anyone, according to Scroggins.

The detective said the only cell phone video police have obtained shows a fighting in the bathroom involving one of the teenage victims. He said that fight occurred before the shooting, likely sometime during the first half.

“We can’t say whether it’s related or not,” he said. “We don’t have any reason to believe that it was.”

Scroggins also refuted some early media reports suggesting a gun had been thrown over the stadium fence. He testified that likely arose out of speculation over how a gun could have gotten past security. As it turns out, he said, no one apparently was watching the gates after the metal detectors had been removed.

“When, really, it was no more complicated than walking out, having a smoke, getting a gun and putting it in their waistband and walking back in,” he said.