Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- It's been one week since the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, injuring five people. Today, one of the victims finally got to go home.

"I feel good about being out of the hospital," said Dunn. "It's still a little bit of pain, whole lot of pain."

Dunn is one of five victims shot at the Williamson vs. Vigor game last Friday. He sustained multiple injuries and hours of surgery.

Today is a milestone for him, but he wishes his best friend could do the same.

"I'm grateful I'm going home, but I still want my friend Kobe to come home too," said Dunn. "I'm still worried about him more than me."

18-year-old Jakobe Morgan was also shot. He's still recovering at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola after suffering five gunshot wounds. His mother said it's hard to watch him go through this. He still doesn't have feeling in one of his legs.

"It's a long road of healing his body, rebuilding his body, and starting over," said Gwendolyn Crawford. "Starting over to walk. Starting over to stand. Starting over to sit up. It's a lot right now."

She said she doesn't know when they can go home.

"And the part that keeps hurting me is he asked me yesterday, 'How long am I going to take to get healed?', and that question kind of messed me up. How can I answer that?" said Crawford.