MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Three entities have overlapping responsibilities for security at high school football games played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium – and none are acknowledging culpability in a breakdown that led to a mass shooting last week.

This much is clear: Someone managed to get a gun inside the stadium on Friday and shoot five spectators near the end of the game between Williamson and Vigor high schools. The Mobile Police Department, the school system and the stadium staff all have a role in security.

Mobile County schools officials have said they contract with a private security firm, King Security Services, to man metal detectors at the stadium. But those machines get taken down during the third quarter. According to the protocol developed after a 2019 mass shooting at Ladd, no one is supposed to be able to enter the stadium.

Yet, according to Mobile police, three teenagers went to the parking lot and returned with a pair of guns. Police continue to search for the man they say fired the shots, 19-year-old Hezekiah Belfon.

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News on Wednesday that “the gate should have been manned.”

Mobile County schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill declined to answer questions and walked briskly away from FOX10 News on Wednesday after a school board work session. But board member

But Mobile County school board member Sherry Dillihay-McDade, whose district includes the stadium, was blunt about where she believes the security breach occurred. She said it is up to Ladd to guard the entrances after the metal detectors come down.

“On our end, we’re doing what we’re supposed to do,” she said. “When we hire a vendor to give us the resources that we want, or give us the, the thing that we pay them for, we expect for them to be able to do what they’re supposed to do. And they failed us.”

School officials showed FOX10 News an invoice Ladd presented Tuesday for $3,469 That is on top of the $4,500 rent that the system pays for each of its games played at Ladd. The bill includes $1,759 for “security.”

But Ann Davis, the chairwoman of the stadium board, told FOX10 News that the money reimburses the stadium for the cost of hiring off-duty police officers. She said the Mishkin Group, the company that runs the facility, selects the officers. But she said the school system is responsible for supervising them.

“They are in charge of how things go. … This is the school system’s event,” she said. “It is not Ladd’s.”

Dillihay-McDade disputed that.

“We paid Ladd for additional security, and they didn’t – apparently they didn’t do what they were supposed to do,” she said.

At today’s school board work session, board member Reginald Crenshaw lamented the bloodshed.

“It’s just a shame that you cannot go out and enjoy a good wholesome football game without worrying about that kind of action,” he said.