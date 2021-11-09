MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – In a federal lawsuit, the publisher of the Lagniappe is taking on Silicon Valley giants that have grabbed billions of dollars of advertising away from print publications.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Mobile, accuses Google and Facebook of violating antitrust law.

“Defendants’ anticompetitive and monopolistic practices have had a profound effect upon our country’s free and diverse press, particularly the newspaper industry,” the civil complaint states. “Since 2006, newspaper advertising revenue, which is critical for funding high-quality journalism, fell by more than 50%. Newspaper advertising has declined from $49 billion in 2006 to $16.5 billion in 2017. As a result of these falling revenues, the existence of the newspaper industry is threatened.”

The suit cites data form the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating that 30,000 newspaper jobs disappeared from 1990 to 2016. That represents a 60 percent industry decline. Over the past 14 years, almost 20 percent of all newspapers have closed, the suit states.

The complaint quotes a report from the University of North Carolina arguing that “countless others have become shells—or ‘ghosts’—of themselves.”

The suit seeks unspecified damages, as well as a court order prohibiting the defendants from engaging in the conduct alleged in the civil complaint.

Facebook did not to response to a FOX10 News request for comment. Google, meanwhile, directed FOX10 News to a detailed blog post disputing similar allegations made by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“Fact: The ad tech industry is incredibly crowded and competitive,” wrote Adam Cohen, director of economic policy for the company. “Competition in online advertising has made ads more affordable and relevant, reduced ad tech fees, and expanded options for publishers and advertisers.”

Cohen also wrote that Google’s fees are lower than the reported industry averages.

Google referred to a website it created detailing what it has done to help the news industry. That includes committing $1 billion over the next three years, as part of Google News Showcase, to pay publishers to produce content for limited free user access to material that is behind a paywall.

But the lawsuit cites a House Judiciary Committee report alleging that Google has a monopoly for general online search and search advertising.

Google maintained its monopoly over general search through a series of anticompetitive tactics,” the complaint states. “These include an aggressive campaign to undermine vertical search providers, which Google viewed as a significant threat.”

The results, according to the allegations, are dire for news consumers.

“As a direct result of Defendants’ antitrust violations described herein, and as set forth in more detail below, newspapers in Alabama, including Plaintiff’s newspaper, together with newspapers throughout this country, are currently under a very real threat to their existence,” the complaint states. “Without redress, these newspapers, and hence the citizens of Alabama, may well end up in a “news desert” as described below.”