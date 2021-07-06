MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Lake Street Dive, a multi-genre band based in New York, will bring its sound to Mobile in October for a performance at the Mobile Civic Center Theater..
The performance is set for 8 p.m. Oct. 13. Tickets will go on sale this week.
From the news release announcing the booking:
With its distinctive beats, soulful harmonies, catchy tunes and lyrics, tight arrangements, and frontwoman Rachael Price’s powerful vocals and infectious stage presence, LSD is a band made for live performance. The band released its seventh album, Obviously, earlier this year, earning much critical acclaim. “You need to make this band part of your life," exclaimed the AP. "Lake Street Dive have never sounded better, full and clear with every instrument given a chance to shine in every song."
Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices are $31.50, $41.50, $51.50, $71.50, and aadditional fees may apply.
The concert is presented by AEG Presents.
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/lsdmob. Purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7261) or the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.
