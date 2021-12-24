MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Many stores were packed Friday with last-minute shoppers as folks tried to get those last couple of Christmas gifts.
Some of the shoppers said the crowds were not as bad as they thought they be.
Many of the shoppers said they normally don't go last-minute Christmas shopping but this year they either didn’t have time during the week or were waiting on a paycheck.
