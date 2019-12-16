The "92nd Infantry Division" and the City of Satsuma are teaming up to host a Christmas dinner.
It’s called "Last of the Foxhole Fighters."
The reservation-only dinner will honor combat veterans of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.
The guest of honor will be Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins.
Wednesday’s event at Steel Creek Lodge is sold out.
However, event organizers are encouraging the public to be there before dinner starts at 6 to help welcome war veterans, attending the event, into town.
