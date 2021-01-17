MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police were called to a shooting in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street late Saturday night.
According to police officials officers responded to a call of one shot at a fast-food restaurant at 10:43 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told police that his friend shot him while they were waiting in the drive-thru lane. Police say the alleged shooter then fled the scene on foot.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
