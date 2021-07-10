Prichard, Ala. (WALA)-- Prichard police are investigating a double homicide overnight after two men were found shot in a car on Azan Street.

Police have not yet identified the individuals, but many people living on Azan Street in Prichard shared what they heard.

"I heard the gunfire, and I was ducking too," said one neighbor.

Other neighbors said the two victims were close friends but did not live in the neighborhood.

One woman said her mother was the one who called 9-1-1.

"She heard like 20 gunshots," said the woman. "She got down. Five minutes later, she came to her door and peeped out. She saw a vehicle running. She couldn't make out whose vehicle it was."

Her mother then called her brother, who was on his way home. She warned him someone may have just gotten shot.

"He got here, and when he pulled up, he noticed the car because he knew whose car it was," she said. "He went to the car and saw both of them laying there dead. They were full of bullet holes."

The house across the street has a doorbell camera, and according to her, that's the main hope for investigators.

"I hope Prichard Police find out something through that doorbell camera," she said.

Another man living on Azan Street said his house was hit with a stray bullet from last night. He wasn't injured, but he also called 9-1-1 when it happened.

Meanwhile, Prichard Major Crimes Division is investigating with the assistance of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.