MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi has made an arrest the Mobile police say is connected to a string of storage unit burglaries.
Thomas Nickols Marshall, 33, has been charged with receiving stolen property.
Mobile police Officer Katrina Frazier told FOX10 News that Marshall is connected to a utility trailer reported stolen from a storage unit at Airport/Schillinger Self Storage.
It is one of five storage unit thefts that police are investigating that that business and others in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.