MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi has made an arrest the Mobile police say is connected to a string of storage unit burglaries.

Thomas Nickols Marshall, 33, has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Mobile police Officer Katrina Frazier told FOX10 News that Marshall is connected to a utility trailer reported stolen from a storage unit at Airport/Schillinger Self Storage.

It is one of five storage unit thefts that police are investigating that that business and others in the city.