MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The mother of Michael Moore settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed against former Mobile Police officer Harold Hurst.

Moore died in June 2016 when he was shot during a traffic stop after Hurst spotted him driving a car that was reported stolen.

According to court records, both sides agreed to dismiss the case in February 2021.

Mobile County prosecutors said the shooting was justified because Moore tried to reach for a gun in his waistband during the traffic stop. Federal authorities also reviewed the case and found there was not enough evidence to indict Hurst on charges. The officer resigned from MPD about a year after the shooting.

Investigators say two passengers inside of the car with Moore said they saw a gun on Moore, but witnesses claim Moore never reached for his waistband or resisted arrest.

The gun was not recovered at the scene, but was later found by medical staff at the hospital.

Hurst was not wearing a body camera at the time because he was on his way to work when he saw the vehicle.