Legal Services Alabama celebrated a milestone.
The organization has been together for 15 years, but parts of it has served Mobile for more than 42 years.
The group provides free legal assistance to people with low income who can't afford an attorney.
Managing Attorney Ann Brown said the goal is to level the playing field for people who don't have access to an attorney.
"Without having legal services in the area, there would be many people who would be forced to lose their jobs because they couldn't pay their rent, because their wages are being garnished, their homes being foreclosed upon and we're here to help keep people's, you know sustain them and help lift them up out of poverty," Brown said.
A celebration was held Tuesday night. Mayor Sandy Stimpson presented the organization with a proclamation from the city commemorating the milestone.
County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood and Reverend Bennie Richardson were honored with parts of the Legal Services downtown office dedicated and named after them.
