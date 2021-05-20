MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators said they are still unsure how the grandmother of local rapper Honeykomb Brazy died.
The official autopsy report says Leila Lewis's cause of death is undetermined.
Lewis and her husband, Tony Lewis, were murdered, according to detectives. Police said Tony Lewis was shot to death before the couple's house caught fire in February.
Accused drug kingpin who escaped from jail is person of interest in murders of Honeykomb Brazy's grandparents
Police said there are no suspects in the case, but they do have a person of interest: accused Gulf Coast drug kingpin Darrin Southall.
Detectives believe Southall may have been involved in what they are calling a 'murder for hire; of Tony and Leila Lewis. Investigators believe their murders were in retaliation for a beef local rapper Honeykomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, had with someone.
