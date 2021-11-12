MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The LendingTree Bowl will have a new home this bowl season as it relocates from Ladd-Pebbles Stadium to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

The move was announced Friday in a joint statement by LendingTree Bowl President Jerry Silverstein and University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann.

“We are excited for the opportunity to present the community, our partners, the participating institution and college football fans with a state-of-the-art game day experience,” Silverstein said. “Hancock Whitney provides the newest game day technologies as well as a modernized fan experience with various levels of seating and amenities.”

Erdman said, “We are excited for the opportunity to host the LendingTree Bowl on campus and in Hancock Whitney Stadium. We look forward to working with the bowl representatives, teams and fans as they travel to Mobile and enjoy a memorable bowl experience.”

The announcement is the latest blow to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. In October, the Mobile County Public School System cut its ties with the facility over security issues in the wake of a shooting that injured five people at a football game between Williamson and Vigor high schools.

“We appreciate everything the Ladd-Peebles Stadium Board and their Management Team did to make our bowl game a success the past 22 years,” said Silverstein.

The facility on the USA campus features 11 suites, 44 loge boxes, terrace standing room with drink rails and ample concourse space. The stadium is also equipped with Musco LED lighting that make it possible to create light show, Daktronics high-definition videoboard and Daktronics high- definition ribbon boards and sound system.

The $78 million state-of-the-art facility offers numerous opportunities for the athletics department and enhances the game day atmosphere, officials said.

“The move to the new stadium has lots to offer our participating universities giving them access to upgraded sports medicine capabilities, practice facilities, fan engagement and meeting areas,” said LendingTree Bowl Executive Director, Sherrie Dyal. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these to our guest and compete with the amenities other bowl games are able to offer.”

The 23rd annual LendingTree Bowl will be played on at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 18.