MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Teams are in town for the LendingTree Bowl and Mobile is throwing a street party with a Mardi Gras parade Friday night.

That annual event will feature floats from 20 of Mobile's mystical societies and marching bands from local high schools.

Eastern Michigan University faces Liberty University in this year's bowl game. The bands and cheerleaders from those schools will also march and perform in the parade.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday and will begin at the Mobile Civic Center and will roll on Government, Royal, St. Francis, and Claiborne Streets before ending back where it started.

Two pep rallies will take place after the parade.

The first will be on the corner of Jackson and Dauphin Streets for Eastern Michigan. The Liberty pep rally will be on Joachim Street at Dauphin Street.

Following the pep rallies, there will be a street party on Dauphin Street from Cathedral Square to Claiborne Street.

The LendingTree Bowl is Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama Campus. The kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Tickets are still available at lendingtreebowl.com/tickets/