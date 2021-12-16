Two days before kickoff, LendingTree Bowl players spent the day serving the Mobile community.

Players from Eastern Michigan and Liberty University started the day helping out at Feeding the Gulf Coast and Prodisee Pantry.

After that, it was off to the Mighty A. Each team got a tour of the USS Alabama at Battleship Park.

Friday, there will be a Mardi Gras parade and block party in Downtown Mobile.

The Bowl game is Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.