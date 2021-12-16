Two days before kickoff, LendingTree Bowl players spent the day serving the Mobile community.

Players from Eastern Michigan and Liberty University started the day helping out at Feeding the Gulf Coast and Prodisee Pantry.

LendingTree Bowl parade, street party Friday night in Mobile

After that, it was off to the Mighty A. Each team got a tour of the USS Alabama at Battleship Park.

Friday, there will be a Mardi Gras parade and block party in Downtown Mobile.

The Bowl game is Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.