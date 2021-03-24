MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's an EGG-stravaganza, it's EGG-xtraordinary, it's EGG-xactly where you need to be on March 27.
The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department's Egg-A-Palooza is an Easter Egg hunt taking place at seven city parks on Saturday, March 27.
More than 10,000 plastic eggs will be filled with candy and trinkets, and we'll have multiple golden prize eggs (per age group) at each location.
Baskets are not provided, so bring your own.
Egg hunting times will vary by age group:
AGES 3 - 5, 10:45-11:30am (45 min)
AGES 6 - 10, 11:45am - 12:45pm (60 min)
• SEALS PARK, 540 Texas St., partnered with Servitude
• BAUMHAUER-RANDLE PARK, 1909 Duval St., partnered with Councilman CJ Small
• STOTTS PARK, 2150 Demetropolis Rd., Partnered with Councilman John Williams
• PUBLIC SAFETY MEMORIAL PARK, 2301 Airport Blvd.
• MEDAL OF HONOR PARK, 1711 Hillcrest Road, partnered with Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and Councilwoman Bess Rich
• HILLSDALE PARK, 556 East Felhorn Road, partnered with Councilwoman Gina Gregory
