PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- The City of Prichard turned on their Christmas Tree lights at City Hall on Friday.
Despite the pandemic, people coming out for the annual celebration that was outside this year.
“This just lifts your spirits in spite of, you can’t just be dragged down by all the negative,” said Prichard City Councilmember Stephani Johnson-Norwood. “This is such a positive experience.”
The tree is a tradition, but normally the event happens inside City Hall. COVID changing the celebration, but not the excitement.
“This is all about the kids seeing them run around having a good time,” said a Prichard Police Detective dressed up as Santa. “During this time of the pandemic we need something like this.”
“I thought that this would be a great thing for us to come out tonight and celebrate Christmas and the holidays,” said Joy Jackson.
Complete with snow, the event drew a few dozen kids and adults coming together for a little Christmas cheer.
“The snow and the Christmas lights and just seeing people come out it just makes you feel good,” Johnson-Norwood said.
“To see this beauty of Prichard with the Christmas tree lighting and Santa Claus and the little kids enjoying themselves and to support my Prichard,” said Elizabeth Yates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.