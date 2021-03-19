MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning Monday, March 22, renovations will begin at the Mobile County License Commission office located at 4557 St. Stephens Road in Eight Mile.
Officials say during the renovations, the office will be closed to the public and is scheduled to reopen in June
