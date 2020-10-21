MOBILE, Ala. -- According to a press release given today, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He states that after being notified of a member of his Sunday school church group who had COVID-19, he tested out of an abundance of caution and his result showed positive.
The State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has been informed about the results, and he states his office is taking the needed steps.
He also adds that he currently has no symptoms but will quarantine and seek follow-up tests.
