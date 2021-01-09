MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With the help of the Excelsior Band -- the lady of the hour -- Queen Jacqueline Rita Martin Rice takes a seat on her throne. Celebrating 100 years -- she still has style!
Lee: "I love your fur coat! -- Rice: Thank you so much. It feels good too -- especially today. Laughs. Lee: You needed that coat. -- Rice: Right!"
Mobile Police escorted her birthday parade, as family and friends drove by Prince of Peace Catholic Church -- showering her with love.
"One of her favorite things is Mardi Gras and she also loves her family. So even though the pandemic threw us a few curve balls... We figured out a way to bring these things together and make the most out of these uncertain times," said Elliot Hutchinson, Rice's grandson.
But one thing is certain -- at 100 -- she's still the life of the party, showing us she still has moves.
"I can't dance standing up... So we do it sitting down," said Rice.
"She's full of life -- still going. And just enjoying every minute... She's seen so much. We're so happy -- she has prayed so hard. She wanted to make 100. So she made it and we are so grateful," said Pamela Hutchinson, Rice's daughter.
Rice spent most of her life in the Port City. After high school she moved to Chicago, where she lived for 11 years before returning to Mobile. She lived on Ann Street for 44 years, but for the past five years has been living in Baton Rouge with her daughter -- but told her she wanted to come home for her birthday.
"It's just been wonderful. It just feels wonderful! So excited. I just don't know what to say to see all these people celebrating me... It's just been amazing," said Rice.
Rice is also a 31-year breast cancer survivor. Her actual birthday is Christmas Day -- December 25, 1920. She had a similar birthday parade in Baton Rouge last week with more than 60 cars. She has one daughter, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
