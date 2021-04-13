MOBILE, Ala. --LifeSouth thanks donors who have helped the community blood supply by donating blood in recent weeks, however the need for all blood types continues as local and national blood shortages remain.

LifeSouth blood donors help patients at our local hospitals University Hospital(formerly USA Medical Center), USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Atmore Community Hospital, Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Singing River Hospital, Ocean Springs Hospital, Providence Hospital, Thomasville Regional Medical Center and Jackson Medical Center a decrease in donations over the holidays and school spring breaks caused the blood supply to drop to emergency levels.

According to LifeSouth, maintaining a stable blood supply makes sure blood is available when needed for victims of accidents, those having surgery or patients being treated for cancers and other illnesses.

Donors are asked to visit a LifeSouth location or blood drive. It is a great time to become a blood donor and learn your blood type, or for regular blood donors to donate and bring a friend.

Those who received the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to donate.

LifeSouth is testing all donors for COVID-19 antibodies through April 18.

Donors who donate in a LifeSouth donor center receive a $10 e-gift card. All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

A photo ID is needed.

LifeSouth’s donor center in Mobile is located at 967 Hillcrest Road and in Daphne at 26125 Capital Drive.

LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days (see drives listed below for schedule of upcoming blood drives).

For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.