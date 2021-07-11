Lightning could be to blame for house fire in Mobile

Lightning may be to blame for a house fire in Mobile on Sunday.
Crews were called to Shelley Drive off of Azalea Road around 4 p.m. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof and immediately put out the fire.
No one was injured.
Investigators said the exact cause of the fire, but it may have started from a lightning strike.
