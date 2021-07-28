MOBILE, Ala. --COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again, and with the CDC announcing it's recommendation for students K-12 to be masked, it has locals wondering what that means for their child this school year.

Here is a list of mask requirements in each school district:

Mobile County:

As of now they will not be requiring masks, but are strongly recommending masks.

Baldwin County:

They are not requiring masks of now. But they state they are monitoring the situation and have the ability to change plans overnight if needed.

Archdiocese of Mobile:

They are, as of now, not requiring masks.

Gulf Shores City Schools:

According to their website, they will not be requiring masks this school year.

Washington County:

According to their website, they state masks will not be a requirement but facial coverings could be a local option in some circumstances in and around schools.

This list will be updated with new school and information as we learn more.