CREOLA, Ala --There were scary moments last night when a small child was found wandering across Highway 43 in Creola.

According to officials, the child lives close by and he managed to get out of the house while his mom was attending to another child.

People at a nearby gas station found the boy and kept him there for safe keeping.

Police tell us she was calling 911 about the same time people at the gas station were.

Chief Frank Hammond said the little boy's dad made it to the station and they had the situation cleared up within 15 minutes.

But the chief says it is a miracle the boy made it across the busy road without getting hit.

The police filed a report with DHS but says no charges are being filed against the parents.