TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WALA) -- Just hours after we ran the story of a Grinch stealing a 10-year-old's bike, the family told us the power of TV and FOX10 News has worked and the bike has been returned.

It happened on Bush Lane in Tillman's Corner.

While the holiday season is about giving, some are in a taking mood. A thief was caught on camera, in Tillman's Corner, stealing a little boy's prized possession.

"My stepson and my fiancé get up to go to school this morning,” said Tommy Porter on Friday. “Every morning, he rides his bike before school. They go looking for the bike but can't find it anywhere, so my fiancé pulls up the video."

In the surveillance video, they saw a person leisurely walking up to their front porch, grabbing Porter's 10-year-old son's bike, and riding away, not looking back.

"It was shocking in a way, but with how the crime has been, it really wasn't all that shocking," said Porter.

His neighbor also had a similar experience. She caught a bike thief red-handed on her porch months ago.

"It is kind of Grinch-like, but we still keep our heads high, spirits high,” Porter said Friday.

The family said this isn't the first time something has gone missing in the neighborhood. They're just grateful for the bike's return.