Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Christmas is just under three weeks away, and many are on the prowl for their perfect Christmas tree.

Located right off Cottage Hill Road is the Barstow Christmas Tree Lot, sitting under the red and blue striped tent. Shoppers took their time picking the perfect Christmas tree for their family.

"I just love it,” said Bakari Bryant, shopper. “I just have to have a real tree in my house. It brings the realness of the holidays."

Barstow’s lot has been in business for 13 seasons, and in past years, they sell anywhere from 400 to 600 trees. However, this year has been different.

"It's been an incredibly difficult and trying season to just get the lot open," said Marshall Barstow, owner.

There is a live Christmas tree shortage across the nation, and Barstow had to drive to Birmingham himself to supply the lot. With slim pickings, he took what he could get.

"These are some pretty trees, but I’m used to seeing big, huge, full,” said Bryant. “Like he said, there is a shortage."

Where there are shortages, buyers can also expect price spikes.

"I hate to see it because I've had customers that have been with me so long, and I feel bad, but they're very understanding about this year,” said Barstow.

Even with the setbacks, Barstow is still expecting to sell the same number of trees as past seasons, if not more.

With every purchase, he is adding a coupon for next year.