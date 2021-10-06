Currently in the U.S., there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors, including those being treated and those who have finished their treatment. The vast majority are women, although breast cancer does affect men.
Pamela Hunter, executive director of the Baller Dream Foundation joins FOX10’s Lenise Ligon to talk about living as a breast cancer survivor.
