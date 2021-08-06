MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Battle stations! The Living History Crew Drill is set for Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Battleship Memorial Park.
The Living History Crews are made up of historical reenactors who demonstrate life aboard the battleship USS Alabama and submarine USS Drum during World War II.
Visitors should claim their spot on the main deck of the USS Alabama by 1 p.m. when “call to battle stations” is sounded. Vintage airplanes mocked up as Japanese kamikazes will attack the ship in a simulated battle attack.
Click here for more information.
