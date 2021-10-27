MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Living with and treating metastatic breast cancer can be a journey.

Dr. Brittney Case with the Southern Cancer Center talked to FOX10 News about Metastatic Breast Cancer and what that means.

Dr. Case says when a person has metastatic breast cancer, it means that the disease started in their breast, but over time it has moved from there, usually to lymph nodes first and then eventually to other organs like the brain, lung, liver and bone.

“And that's something people will get confused about a lot is if this moves to my bones do I now have breast cancer and bone cancer. And No the answer is that what you have is still breast cancer, but it's just considered metastatic or stage four disease now,” explained Dr. Case.

Dr. Case says there have been major advancements in treatments that have really improved quality of life for metastatic breast cancer patients. “You know, a long time ago, you would think of a stage four breast cancer as a survival of, you know, weeks to months and really that's not the case anymore. And so a lot of times when we're talking about, you know, breast cancer awareness in October, we're thinking about screening and getting your mammograms on time and hopefully catching this at an early point in the disease, but unfortunately that's not always the case.

Dr. Case says there are new drugs literally being approved every day, to week for metastatic breast cancer.

“So, you know there are women who are at stage four disease whenever you know we first see them in our clinic and they're first diagnosed. And so now there have been so many new drugs that have been approved for metastatic breast cancer that truly women are living a lot longer and we're talking more years of survival expectancy rather than weeks to months. So, you know there are options now for pills that women can take and injections, and it's not always your traditional infusional chemotherapy that we're having to use for these patients.” Explained Dr. Case.

Research is improving as well. “You know, we're learning more about breast cancer, and the genetic mutations within a tumor. So, you know, this person who has breast cancer their tumor is probably completely different than the next person and so there are all types of things like further testing we can do on their team or to help pick drugs that are more targeted to their breast cancer in particular. So you know our treatment is getting more targeted and because of that the side effects of your traditional infusional chemotherapy, we're not seeing as much with these new medications so that means that, you know, quality of life is better as well as longevity.

For more information about Dr. Case you can visit southerncancercenter.com/. Dr. Case sees patients in both Mobile and on the Eastern Shore. In fact Dr. Case is the only female medical oncologist on the Eastern Shore.