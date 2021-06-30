Here is a list of local firework shows coming up this 4th of July:

Mobile Pops 4th of July Concert and Firework show

On Sunday, July 4, the City of Mobile will hold their annual 4th of July celebration at Cooper Riverside Park. The festivities will be highlighted by a patriotic concert by the Mobile Pops from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, followed by a firework show (with Mobile Pops accompaniment) at 9:00 PM. As always, there is free admission to this concert.

Fairhope 4th of July Concert and Fireworks display

The City of Fairhope will host its annual Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks display again this year on Sunday, July 4th in Henry George Park and the Fairhope Municipal Pier.

The Baldwin Pops Band Independence Day Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Henry George Park. A variety of patriotic music will be played before and during the fireworks display. The Fairhope fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

The north end of Fairhope Municipal Park will be open throughout the day and will remain open until no parking is available. The south end of the beach front park and Knoll Park will be available to spectators.

Handicap parking will be available near the fountain but will be limited. Those who wish to park in the handicap area should plan to arrive early and stay until the fireworks are over. As a reminder, this is an alcohol-free event and no personal fireworks are permitted.

Daphne's Annual 4th of July Fireworks

Daphne's Annual Fourth of July Fireworks is Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Al Trione Sports Complex.

Fireworks begin at 9:00pm. For more information, please call the City of Daphne at 251-620-1000.

Orange Beach firework shows

There will be no shortage of fireworks shows and events this Fourth of July holiday in and around Orange Beach, weather permitting.

They will kickoff the weekend starting tomorrow, Thursday, July 1st - The Wharf, 5-9 p.m. with fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

The Wharf will kick off the star-spangled banner festivities on Thursday, July 1st with its annual Pepsi Beach Ball Drop, Independence Day celebration, with fireworks presented by Beachball Properties.

The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Main Street and Wharf Parkway in Orange Beach. The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. followed by the SPECTRA Laser Light Show. Admission and parking are free.

In addition to 5,000 beach balls, which will be released at 6:40 p.m., there will be dozens of family-friendly activities onsite including a surf simulator, bouncy house, bubble zone, face painting, camel rides, and appearances from Uncle Sam, Lady Liberty, special characters, and a balloon artist, among other things. DJ Silky will provide entertainment throughout the evening while handing out American flags and red, white and blue glow items to show some love for the U.S.A.

During the actual drop, there will be a designated area for children ages 5 and under to safely grab beach balls.

Gulf Shores 4th of July fireworks celebration

The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier.

Due to ongoing construction to repair damage from Hurricane Sally, fireworks will be shot from the center of the pier this year, making the Gulf State Park and the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach ideal locations for spectators.

The timeline of public access to the Gulf State Park Pier on Sunday, July 4, is as follows:

• 7 a.m. – The Gulf State Park Pier will close to the public for firework setup.

• 12 p.m. – The pier will reopen to the public 100 feet north of the firework launch site.

• 8:30 p.m. – The Fire Marshal will close the pier and on-site restaurant.

• 9 p.m. – The fireworks show begins.

• 6 a.m., Monday, July 5 – Pier reopens to the public.

For information related to the schedule of operations for the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier, please call (251) 967-3474.

Independence Day celebration in Semmes

Fireworks, live music, inflatables, food vendors, arts and crafts, and fun will be available at MGM High School Stadium on July 2, 2021 from 5p.m.- 9 p.m.