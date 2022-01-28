MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Local attorney Moshae Donald on Friday announced her campaign to be Mobile County's next district attorney.

Donald, a Mobile native, said she has experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. She currently serves as chairperson for the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the Mobile Bar Association.

“There has been difficulty addressing the recent surge of violent crimes in our area,” she said in a press release. “We are in dire need of a fresh perspective in our local criminal justice system. Our communities are suffering, and it is time that we work towards a safer, more connected Mobile so that our families can thrive, and businesses can continue to grow."

Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood is also running to replace retiring Mobile County DA Ashley Rich.