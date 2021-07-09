MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A historic mansion went up in flames late Thursday night in north Mobile County.

The home -- known as the "Outlaw Mansion" -- burned on U.S. 45 just north of Industrial Parkway. The deserted property was once an opulent mansion owned by the Outlaw family since 1925. Former Mobile Mayor Arthur Outlaw lived there until the mid 80's.

It's not clear what started the fire.

The abandoned home was also the recent site of a local up and coming rock band's music video.

Rock band - "Love The Hate" -- shot the video back in March of this year. The video was released just three weeks ago and is now serving as a piece of history itself for the abandoned house with a storied past.

"It's almost a little surreal because I found out shortly after it was actually happening live... I had a friend of mine message me like the house where y'all shot the video is currently on fire. And I was like that is absolutely insane," said Doc St. Andrie, Love The Hate.

Two members of the band speaking to FOX 10 News tell us the Outlaw mansion was everything they were looking for in a location.

"It played a big role in making the video so cool because it has all of the historical aspects of the house -- the handcraftmanship on the house alone is remarkable," recalled Frank Killian, Love The Hate. "My dad was a frame carpenter, so I noticed everything like that. It was amazing for me to stand at the staircase of the house when we were shooting the video and be surrounded by that."

"It really actually worked out with the them of the video as well... Because the house is naturally kind of creepy... the way it was. It kind of stuck with the theme we were looking for and gave us a Mobile landmark to put in our video," said St. Andrie.

The music video is now getting a lot of attention. The song -- "Solid Ground" -- also dropped two weeks ago is rising up Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts -- currently at #46.

"We are hoping to hit the top 40. Fingers crossed. It's been quite an experience -- being from Mobile and putting this music out there for the world to hear," said Killian.

It's a song and video they're proud of -- profiling not only the band -- but forever what the Outlaw mansion once was.

"It's sad but it kind of gives our video a little more of a historical significance of this moment because this is what it would look like before the fire," said St. Andrie.

Love The Hate -- will be headlining at Saturday night's "Saturdays at the Coop" concert series from 6 to 11 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park. Meanwhle, click here to see the music video in its entirity.