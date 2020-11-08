MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Taking off from Battleship Memorial Park -- local bikers came ready to ride and ready to give -- helping the Marine Corps Reserve with their "Toys for Tots" collection.
"No matter what the hurdle is... every year it seems to be bigger and bigger, and better and better," said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Hill, Toys for Tots Coordinator Mobile County.
The campaign for 2020 much different with an even higher demand than normal.
"Last week when we started the registration we had 15 organizations sign up, which is about 15 more than we did last year. We do have a bigger campaign that we have to handle this year -- due to the Coronavirus. But so far we've had outstanding support," said Hill.
The Leathernecks Motorcycle Club of Mobile always helping them fill the need.
"This year is one of the most important years we've had so far because there has been a lot of families out of work -- there's just been a lot of hardship on everybody. There's more people in need this year than there have been in years past," said Robbie Reed, Sgt. at Arms Leathernecks Motorcycle Club Mobile. "We hope everyone has a good Christmas. And we hope the little bit we do here -- helps somebody out."
Toys for Tots distributes the donations they collect to organizations -- who then give them to families in need. If you would like to donate a toy or perhaps you're a family in need -- click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.