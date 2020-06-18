MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local boy celebrated his sixth birthday by asking his party guests for gifts for other children.
Henry Ankerson donated the gifts to the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile to help brighten the days of children who spend time at the facility.
"I just wanted to help other kids out," Henry said.
"He loves art, so he told his friends to bring supplies," said Henry's father.
The center provides counseling services for children who have been sexually or physically abused.
