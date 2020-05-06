They're in the business of planting and sowing.
“Retail business for us has been a big player,” said Brandon Stokely
As you likely know, to grow a beautiful and healthy plant, it's best to sow its seeds into good ground.
“Help out the little guy. Chain stores are still going to be there,” Blane Stokely said.
Stokely's Garden Express is a local family business with locations in Semmes and Mobile. The Stokely's are giving a hand to other businesses that have been closed or partially opened during this pandemic.
“So many are shut down and we’re here at work everyday and I don’t wanna say it’s business as usual but business was moving and we’re looking around and other people don’t have the opportunity that we’re experiencing right now,” Brandon explained.
Brothers, Blane and Brandon Stokely who own Stokely Garden Express, which has locations in Mobile and Semmes, wrote $500 checks to at least 9 other local businesses.
“I’m getting chills talking about it again. Every time I bring it up, I get chills about it. It was very heartwarming very amazing," said Stoney Boatman, General Manager of the Ice Box.
The Ice Box was one of the recipients of those checks. Boatman said the pub just opened in January only a few months before this pandemic and the help was a nice boost.
“They just came in out of nowhere and said that they wanted to pay it back to the community,” Blane said.
The Stokely brothers said Stokely's Garden Express is a Christian based company so it's their calling to help. They said local businesses make up the fabric of our communities and they'd hate to see any of them fall to this pandemic.
“We don’t want the glory for that. What we want to do is other people be inspired to help. They get in there, they find there favorite barber, favorite restaurant. Mobile’s not the same without them there,” Blane added.
The Stokely's said they've sowed the seed and now they are challenging other businesses who may not have had to close and are doing well to help another one out.
They're also encouraging residents to shop local.
Some of the businesses the Stokely's donated to include the ICE Box Bar, G. Harvell's Mens Clothier, Mama's Restaurant, Hickory Pit Barbecue, Soul Kitchen, POLISH Boutique, Maggie B's in Semmes, Southern Fitness in Semmes, and First Christian Church, right next door to the Mobile location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.