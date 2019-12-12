Mobile, Ala. --Some local businesses are making sure Christmas comes to hundreds of Gulf Coast children! Employees at AllState and Pilot Catastrophe Services came together, raised thousands of dollars, and bought toys!
It's all part of our 10 Caring Gifts program -- and, we invite you to help us help others this holiday season!
Click here https://www.fox10tv.com/10caringgifts/, for more information!
