MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Local businessman Labarron Perkins has announced his candidacy for Mobile County sheriff.
Perkins, a native of Mobile, campaign today. In a press release issued Friday, Perkins said he will "fight violent crime aggressively using all available resources and tools."
Current Mobile County Sheriff Capt. Paul Burch opened his campaign last week.
Sheriff Sam Cochran is retiring.
