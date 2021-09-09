MOBILE, Ala (WALA)- Oak Park Church sent its mobile food kitchen to Terrytown, Louisiana to feed those in need following Hurricane Ida. Pastor David Smith says they were able to hand out 10,000 meals in three days. Something the church was celebrating back home when they got some really bad news.

“I received the call on the way home with the pictures that our mobile kitchen was on fire," said Smith. "It’s emotional because so much work has been put into that and it’s the driving element to the service that we do.”

The food truck was destroyed. Nobody was hurt. Executive Pastor Shane Jones was with the group. He and the other volunteers were shocked to see the fire, but are thankful they left for dinner before the fire started.

“Sadness I guess is a good word, said Jones. "All the work that went into it. All the preparation that went into it but as many have said already. Thank God nobody was injured. Thank god nobody was hurt. We can replace a trailer, we can't replace lives so thank god nobody was hurt.”

While their trip ended a day early. The church says they’ve already had people reach out to help including those they were helping in Louisiana.

“I think there were about 6 or 8 people that came by and handed us donations. People that were hurting helping us while we were hurting”

Members of the church are still in Terrytown handing out supplies. Despite the fire, volunteers say they plan to go back and help rebuild. And are grateful to have already helped so many people.

“We did get a little card from a little girl that said god sent you to us," said Jones. That touches your heart and lets you know you’re in the right place at the right time”

The church says the next phase of their outreach in Louisiana is helping rebuild homes and businesses. If you’d like to help you can visit the church’s website for more information. http://opcdisasterrelief.org