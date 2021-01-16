A local church teamed up with a world humanitarian organization to give away more than 500 pairs of shoes to kids in need this weekend.
The day began with the National Anthem and a quick prayer before the team at Harvest Church got into place. The church family giving back to the community with a free shoe giveaway for kids.
"When I was growing up -- we weren't rich by any means -- but I always had shoes and I can't imagine getting up on a chilly Mobile morning like this and all you have are flip flops," said Pastor Kevin Cooley, Harvest Church.
Teaming up with Samaritan's Feet International -- they've set up a drive-thru operation because of COVID.
"We've had to do a lot of modifications... But we are still serving and not stopping," said Kyle Alexander, Samaritan's Feet International.
They're giving away more than 530 pairs of shoes for kids pre-k through fifth grade.
"And honestly... There are a lot of kids in this country that have never had a pair of new shoes -- and we see it all of the time. Soles missing, they're wearing their sister's shoes and they're a five year old boy. There's all kinds of need and it's mostly where people don't see," said Alexander.
The families have already pre-registered with sizes for each child.
"Inside each bag you have a pair of shoes for a boy or a girl... A pair of socks and a grooming kit and let me just say these guys were here until midnight last night putting all of these bags together," said Ray Weinshenker, The Man About Town.
Also in the "Hope Sack" -- an MLK Dream Card -- inspiring the kids to dream big by writing down their hopes, dreams, and goals.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste also volunteering and handing out shoes to the families as they drove thru.
"It's incredible to be able to come and impact a family and provide not just a need but a in some cases a want for some of these young people... Some of these families with the shoes and the other things they are giving them," said Chief Battiste.
But it's so much more than a pair of shoes.
"So we really want to make a difference in our community and our church is filled with people -- like-minded in the same heart," said Pastor Adrienne Cooley, Harvest Church.
The families were also provided a free lunch.
In the last 17 years -- Samaritan's Feet International -- has given away more than 7-million pairs of shoes for children. To find out more about Samaritan's Feet International Click here.
