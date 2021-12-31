MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The cruise industry is reacting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning for people to "avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status." The agency put the warning out on Thursday and raised its COVID-19 level for cruise ships to 4 -- the highest level. It comes amid recent outbreaks aboard some ships.

It also comes just three months before Carnival's Sensation is set to resume cruising out of Mobile. That first cruise out of the Port City set for March 5th.

This latest warning from the CDC is not helping the cruise industry -- that's still in rebound mode after the pandemic shut it down for 18-months.

"I feel much safer on a cruise ship than I do picking up groceries at Walmart," said Andrea Miller, Sea It All Travel.

Travel agent Andrea Miller in Mobile has personally been on four cruises since September. She says with extreme safety measures in place -- people are ready to cruise again.

"Pre-pandemic about 80% of our businesses were cruises. That's almost returned since we've started cruising again," said Miller. "People are very eager to get back on the ship... Most everybody that we had who cancelled in 2020 and 2021 has already rebooked. Quite a few of them have already sailed."

Clients Charlie and Jennifer Dino are spending the new year aboard the Carnival Pride in Cozumel. The couple says the COVID protocols onboard are more than enough.

"Before we got on the cruise -- we had to show proof of vaccination. We had to also show a PCR test that was within 48 hours. So that made me feel safer," said Charlie.

In addition, passengers are required to wear masks in public places indoors and social distance.

"And there is not that many people cruising. It's still plenty of people and plenty of people having a good time. But it's not wall to wall people. But we've had a great time and haven't felt like we've missed out on anything," explained Jennifer.

According to the cruise industry's trade group -- Cruise Lines International Association -- in the U.S. alone the cruise industry administers nearly 10-million tests per week, 21 times the rate of testing in the United States.

"When you board a ship -- everybody boards together, everybody sails together... Everybody gets off the ship together... It's an inherent bubble. Versus an airport where you encounter people coming from all over the place thousands of people. You have no idea what their vaccine status is. You have no idea what they've tested recently," said Miller.

Cruise Lines International Association -- also added in a statement -- the number of cases onboard made up a very slim minority of the total population and that most cases were asymptomatic or mild in nature.