MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Trey Cockrell was born and raised in Mobile and has loved the Atlanta Braves for as long as he can remember. But for probably just as long he has dealt with disappointment.

“Being a faithful Braves fan, but continuously getting our hearts broken and every year we’re kind of just hopeful it’s the year,” he said.

After a 22-year drought, the Braves are back. They are in the World Series for the first time since ‘99.

Trey’s wife, Erica Cockrell says it was a huge moment for Trey when the Braves beat the Dodgers to advance to the World Series.

“When they won it was like 11 o’clock at night,” she said. “We’re on the top floor of the hotel and he’s like jumping and screaming and our 5-year-old is jumping on the bed and screaming and I was like y’all are going to get us kicked out and he was like I really might cry and I was like ok you really don’t cry about anything and you’re going to cry about this, come on.”

Trey is a diehard fan and went to multiple games this year, including the first two World Series games in Houston.

“I think Houston was really my only shot to get to a game,” Trey said. “Not to mention the tickets in Houston were half the price.”

It was two ball games he will not soon forget. Game one with his buddies’ field level, first row. Game two with his wife.

“The atmosphere is electric,” he said. “The stadium was very loud.”

Trey has made plenty of memories so far and he is about to make more. He will be at the game in Atlanta Friday night after getting a ticket that afternoon.

“It would be great for the Braves to sweep at home," he said.

According to BetOnline.ag, the majority of America, 47 states are pulling for the Braves.