MOBILE, Ala. --According to court documents, a Mobile doctor, who was accused of manslaughter, has filed a motion asking for permission to leave Alabama for a family vacation on July 22.
His hearing will be held this Monday, July 19, 2021.
According to the documents, Jonathan Nakhla wants to travel to South Carolina for a family vacation. It says he plans to stay with in-laws and that he won't operate a car.
The State has also filed a motion to deny Nakhla's request.
Nakhla is accused of driving under the influence, which led to a crash that killed local medical student Samantha Thomas in August 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.